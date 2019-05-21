Murder, robbery convictions upheld against Bristolville man
Staff report
WARREN
The 11th District Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Bristolville man who killed a 22-year-old, then days later robbed a pizza shop at gunpoint.
Three judges last year sentenced Austin T. Burke to serve at least 58 years of a life sentence among three incidents, when he was just 19 years old.
Burke was convicted last year of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample in Bristol Township, robbing the Pizza Joe’s restaurant in Cortland with a gun and possessing a plastic knife in the Trumbull County jail. He was handed a sentence of 33 years to life for Samples’ murder and a total, consecutive 25 years for the other two incidents.
In his appeal, Burke argued police seizure of cellphone records used during his trial – which was done without a warrant, rather a subpoena – violated a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from June 2018, after he had been convicted. The appellate court ruled that precedent was not retroactive.
The appellate court affirmed both convictions, according to an opinion filed Monday, but ordered a resentencing entry for Burke’s aggravated-robbery case, which made forfeiture specifications but not firearm specifications as included on his indictment.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 27, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Prosecutors say high court ruling doesn’t overturn Bristol murder conviction
- June 27, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Bristolville man, 18, indicted in murder and armed robbery of Warren man, Cortland armed robbery
- March 9, 2018 4:48 p.m.
UPDATE | Austin Burke guilty in Brandon Sample aggravated murder
- June 26, 2017 9:48 a.m.
18-year-old Bristolville man indicted in murder, robbery
- June 26, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Attorneys at odds over high court's ruling on cellphone data collection
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.