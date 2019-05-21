McGahn defies subpoena, no-show at House hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn is a no-show at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, defying a subpoena for his testimony.
President Donald Trump directed McGahn to ignore the committee’s subpoena to testify on Tuesday. A lawyer for McGahn said he would follow the president’s directive.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the committee will vote to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress if he did not testify. It is one of several actions against current and former members of the administration as Trump has said he will fight “all of the subpoenas.”
McGahn was a key witness in the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 21, 2019 midnight
President directs former lawyer to defy subpoena
- April 28, 2019 5:51 p.m.
AG Barr may skip Congress testimony on Mueller report
- April 1, 2019 9:32 a.m.
Democrats to prepare subpoenas for full Mueller report
- May 8, 2019 9:42 a.m.
Nadler: 'Constitutional crisis' over Mueller report dispute
- May 5, 2019 midnight
Fines, jail time? Trump team resists oversight, Dems dig in
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.