Ghost is coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN

Ghost, the ghoulish and theatrical rock band from Sweden, will come to Covelli Centre on Oct. 10

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $29.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 24 at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and the Covelli box office. An online-only presale will take place May 23 from 10 a.;m. to 10 p.m.; use the password FAITH.

Opening act will be Nothing More.