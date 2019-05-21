Ex-YSU football player jailed, faces felony charge
YOUNGSTOWN — A fourth-degree felony charge of gross sexual imposition was filed Monday against a former Youngstown State University football player.
Lamont Ragland III, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.
Court files show the charge happened May 13 but provide no other information. The charge was filed by university police.
Ragland was a former defensive lineman who graduated in 2018, according to Vindicator files.
