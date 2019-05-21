Arrested during fire

BOARDMAN

A man was arrested Monday morning at an apartment complex on Mathews Road after he refused to comply with police while a fire was being fought, according to police reports.

While the building was engulfed in flames, police said Todd Moffie, 42, of Boardman kept approaching the building and nearing the fire.

When he did not comply, police tried to arrest him and used an electronic stun device when he resisted.

Police noted that he was “highly intoxicated.” Moffie is accused of misconduct at an emergency scene, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Employee arrested

BOARDMAN

A McDonald’s employee was arrested Saturday on a charge of trespassing after being terminated for screaming at customers and employees Friday, according to police reports.

The manager of the fast-food restaurant at 22 Boardman-Canfield Road received a call from Omar Dean, 44, of Youngstown, claiming to be someone else and saying that Dean was not fired and would show up to work.

Police found Dean in the back kitchen and wrestled and used an electronic stun gun on him, because he was resisting arrest. Dean was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Officers memorial

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Police Department Fraternal Order of Police No. 28 and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office F.O.P. No. 141 will host its annual Fallen Officers Memorial at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Ave. A luncheon will follow at the church hall. Respond if attending to yopoinfo@yahoo.com or call Sgt. Montero at 330-398-5113.

Truck used in store burglary

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said someone backed a truck into the front of a 2550 Taft Ave. store early Saturday morning, causing heavy damage.

Reports said police called to Rashid’s Market about 2:50 a.m. for an alarm found the front heavily damaged and saw security video that showed the truck backing into the store. After the collision, three people jumped out of the truck and ran inside.

One person jumped over a counter, stole several packs of cigarettes and then ran away, reports said.