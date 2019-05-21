Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield Local Schools, work session at 6:30 p.m., regular board meeting at 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Coitsville Township Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 6 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Lowellville Village Council, special meeting, 7 p.m., city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

McDonald Local Schools, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Newton Township Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Niles City School District, financial planning and supervision commission, noon, all-purpose room, administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Springfield Township, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Trumbull County Board of Health, regular meeting, 1 p.m., first-floor waiting room, Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.

