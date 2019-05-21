2 tornadoes damage buildings
WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Ohio, downing trees and causing some damage to buildings.
There were no reports of any injuries from either of the tornadoes Sunday night in southwestern Ohio. One touched down around 9 p.m. near the village of West Alexandria in Preble County.
Weather service meteorologists said the second tornado touched down east of West Alexandria near the area of Huber Heights in Montgomery County later Sunday.
