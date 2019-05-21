Yaskulka’s home run lifts Poland against Niles

By DAN HINER

Struthers

Zach Yaskulka needed one swing to send the Poland baseball team on to the Division II district title.

Yaskulka got ahold of a 1-0 fastball to for a solo home run in the Bulldogs’ 8-7 win over Niles in a district semifinal at Cene Park on Monday. The home run broke a 7-7 tie for the Bulldogs (19-8).

“I was just looking for that fastball right in my wheelhouse, and it was,” Yaskulka said.

As soon as Yakulka finished his swing, he put his hand in the air as he rounded first base.

“I was running the bases, I came in the dugout, everyone was jumping on me,” Yaskulka said. “Honest to God, I thought I was gonna throw up. That’s how it felt. It was so unreal.”

It was Poland’s first game since re-entering the tournament following Hubbard’s disqualification from the postseason. Poland head coach Rich Murray found out on Thursday that his team was readmitted while getting his tire fixed and the players had already said their good byes.

“I didn’t know how they were gonna take it,” Murray said. “I didn’t know how they were gonna play.”

The Red Dragons (19-10) nearly tied the game in the top of the seventh.

Brandon Hayes singled with two outs and Joe Corson laid down a bunt. Pitcher Alex Barth slipped while fielding and threw the ball over Yaskulka’s head.

The ball bounced off the right field fence in foul territory to out fielder Jeremy Castro. Niles head coach Mike Guarnieri sent Hayes around third, but Castro’s throw home beat him to end the game.

“In that split second I felt that I was gonna force them to make a good throw,” Guarnieri said. “I’ll live with that all year.”

Yaskulka went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Castro was 4 for 4 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

Barth got the win, pitching two innings of relief. Barth allowed one unearned run on three hits with a strikeout. Poland starter Braden Olson allowed six runs — two earned — on five hits and three walks. He struck out four in over five innings.

Eight of the nine players in the Niles’ lineup recorded hits. Joe Gallo drove in three runs and scored once.

Niles starter Dillon Weida pitched over one inning, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks. Hayes took the loss, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings pitched. Hayes struck out three. Niles trailed 7-3, but an error by Olson and a dropped fly ball led to four unearned runs for the Red Dragons in the sixth to tie the game at 7.

The Red Dragons scored on an RBI single by Gallo, but Poland responded with a four-run home half. Castro hit a three-run double off Hayes in the to increase the lead to 7-1.

A throwing error by Poland shortstop Braeden O’Shaughnessy and a sacrifice fly by David Mays led to runs in the fourth and fifth innings for Niles.

The Battle of 224 will be reborn in the district final. The Bulldogs will play rival Canfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to Hudson for a regioanl semifinal.

Canfield and Poland met didn’t play each other this year. The two schools played every year until Poland moved to the Northeast 8 Conference this season.

“It’s Poland [versus] Canfield,” Yaskulka said. “That’s all I need to say.”