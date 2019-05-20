Victim of shooting in Warren identified

WARREN

Xyari Williams Gonzalez said her 35-year- old cousin, Marcel Tipton, is off life support after being shot three times in Warren, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police said Tipton was riding his motorcycle down Federal Street Northwest at 2:30 Saturday morning when shots rang out. Gonzalez said Tipton had a passenger on his motorcycle as he was leaving a bar and heading to a gas station.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

Judge Krichbaun to give memorial address

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court will give the memorial address at the annual memorial for the Mahoning County Bar Association at 11 a.m. Thursday in the domestic-relations courtroom in the county courthouse, 120 Market St.

Attorneys who will be remembered are Joseph P. Sontich, Herbert H. Pridham, Dominic Lefoer, Eldon S. Wright, Donald P. Herriott, Donald J. Varne, Milan Latas and Harold L. Libby.

Memorials will be presented to the families of those being honored.

Project MKC happy hour

YOUNGSTOWN

Project MKC will host a happy hour celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton banquet room, 44 E. Federal St., downtown, in celebration of its millionth diaper distributed.

The event will feature a cash bar and light appetizers provided by Bistro 1907. IGS Energy is sponsoring the event. The event is free and open to the public.

Indoor pool treasure dive

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, will have an after-school family fun Treasure Dive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Children of all ages will be able to dive for sunken treasure and take home their loot. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is free for members, $5 for nonmembers. Register at jcc-youngstown.org or by calling the bursar’s office at 330-746-3250, ext. 195.

Speaker at JCC

YOUNGSTOWN

Mohammad Darawshe, director of planning, equality and shared society at Givat Haviva Educational Center in Israel, will speak at 7 p.m. next Monday at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, about Arab political parties in Israel.

The event is free. To register, go to jccyoungstown.org or contact the center’s bursar’s office at 330-746-3250, ext. 195.

Relay for Life event

MCDONALD

The Relay for Life of McDonald/Liberty will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 1 at Woodland Park, East Fifth and Pennsylvania avenues.

For information or to register, contact Kaitlin Irgang at kaitlin.irgang@cancer.org or by phone at 330-318-4111.

Rabies vaccinations

YOUNGSTOWN

The city health district will have a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets over 3 months old from 2 to 3 p.m. June 8 in the parking deck at 345 Oak Hill Ave., next to Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Rabies vaccinations are required in Mahoning County. The cost is $6 per shot. No appointment is necessary.

Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage or restrained.

Centennial celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA will host a centennial celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 44 E. Federal St.

School districts in Pa. get breakfast grants

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Sainato, a Lawrence County Democrat, announced that state grants totaling $12,236 have been granted to two area school districts to help Lawrence County students receive a nutritious breakfast.

These schools will receive grants: Union Area High School, $2,718; Union Memorial Elementary School, $2,718; Wilmington Elementary School, $2,200; and Wilmington Area High School, $4,600.