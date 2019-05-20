Truck used in Youngstown store burglary

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said someone backed a truck into the front of a 2550 Taft Ave. store early Saturday morning, causing heavy damage.

Reports said police called to Rashid’s Market at about 2:50 a.m. for an alarm found the front heavily damaged and saw security video that showed the truck backing into the store. After the collision, three people jumped out of the truck and ran inside.

One person jumped over a counter, stole several packs of cigarettes and then ran away, reports said.

The store was also broken into early Friday morning about 4:50 a.m., reports said.