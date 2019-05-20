BREAKING: Eagle district discusses response time, possible levy

South Side 'Experience' kicks off tonight


May 20, 2019 at 2:39p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The first South Side Summer Experience of the year will kick off tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. at Conroy’s Party Shop, 3518 South Ave.

There will be free refreshments, music, a bounce house, a van from the Youngstown-Mahoning County Public Library and a video game truck.

The event is ongoing throughout the summer and is put on by Crimestoppers Youngstown with help from the city police department.

