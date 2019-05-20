Ryan to Participate in CNN Town Hall June 2


May 20, 2019 at 9:31a.m.

ATLANTA — As first reported by The Vindicator last week, Democratic Presidential Candidate Tim Ryan will participate in a CNN Town Hall.

The event is set for Atlanta on June 2 at 7 p.m. CNN anchor Poppy Harlow will moderate the event.

This will be Ryan’s first nationally televised town hall and his first visit to the state of Georgia since announcing his candidacy for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

