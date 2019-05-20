Man found dead after holding police at bay
Associated Press
MEDINA
Police say a man who reportedly called 911 saying he shot a woman in the head at an Ohio home has been found dead after holding police at bay for three hours.
Montville Township police in Medina County say they received the 911 call as they were responding to a child’s earlier report around 1 a.m. Sunday that a man assaulted her and shot a woman at the same home.
The police release says they found a man in the garage near the wounded woman. They say he refused to surrender and ran inside the home. Police found him dead after the three-hour standoff.
The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately known.
Police say other children in the home were safely rescued.
