Man arrested as Boardman firefighters battled blaze
BOARDMAN — A man was arrested this morning at an apartment complex on Mathews Road after he refused to comply with police while a fire was being fought, according to police reports.
While the building was engulfed in flames, police said Todd Moffie, 42, of Boardman, kept approaching the building and nearing the fire.
When he did not comply, police tried to arrest him, and used a electronic stun device when he resisted.
Police noted that he was “highly intoxicated.”
Moffie was arrested for misconduct at an emergency scene, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 10, 2009 midnight
Police arrest man after confrontation during house fire
- April 17, 2007 midnight
Suspect, 14, enters plea
- September 13, 2007 2 a.m.
2 fires look suspicious
- April 10, 2002 midnight
Faulty light caused fire
- March 9, 2009 2:40 p.m.
Austintown man arrested for assault at fire scene
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.