Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases


May 20, 2019 at 10:58a.m.

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ELDER, CURTIS JR, 03/21/1956, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

LAURY, ASIA, 02/19/1988, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MCGEORGE, BILLY OSHEA JR, 09/24/1999, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS/DRUG ABUSE

MOFFIE, TODD J, 09/08/1976, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., RESISTING ARREST

PATTERSON-WALSH, ROBIN J, 12/20/1965, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS/DRUG ABUSE

SLOCUM, DERRICK D, 11/05/1965, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BLACKMON, SHAVELL RENEE, 12/10/1995, 05/17/2019

BUTLER, COLTON LEE, 03/05/1997, 05/16/2019

CUSHMAN, JACOB RODNEY, 03/22/1997, 05/17/2019

DAVIS, MICHAEL E, 12/02/1969, 08/15/2018

JENKINS, MARLON LEWIS, 08/19/1974, 05/18/2019

PETRELLA, JAMES P, 08/24/1988, 05/16/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

