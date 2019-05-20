Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases
BOOKED
NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE
ELDER, CURTIS JR, 03/21/1956, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS
LAURY, ASIA, 02/19/1988, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MCGEORGE, BILLY OSHEA JR, 09/24/1999, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS/DRUG ABUSE
MOFFIE, TODD J, 09/08/1976, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., RESISTING ARREST
PATTERSON-WALSH, ROBIN J, 12/20/1965, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS/DRUG ABUSE
SLOCUM, DERRICK D, 11/05/1965, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., PROBATION VIOLATION
RELEASED
NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE
BLACKMON, SHAVELL RENEE, 12/10/1995, 05/17/2019
BUTLER, COLTON LEE, 03/05/1997, 05/16/2019
CUSHMAN, JACOB RODNEY, 03/22/1997, 05/17/2019
DAVIS, MICHAEL E, 12/02/1969, 08/15/2018
JENKINS, MARLON LEWIS, 08/19/1974, 05/18/2019
PETRELLA, JAMES P, 08/24/1988, 05/16/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY
