Boardman apartments 'uninhabitable' after early morning blaze


May 20, 2019 at 9:35a.m.

BOARDMAN — A fire at a 335 Mathews Road townhouse complex is the second one there since April, said township fire Chief Todd Pitzer.

Crews were called to the complex about 4:30 a.m. and also called in mutual aid from Canfield and later Youngstown.

A damage estimate is not yet available but Pitzer said the complex is now uninhabitable. He said the Red Cross has been called in to help the tenants.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office are also on the scene, Pitzer said. He said the cause for now is undetermined.

