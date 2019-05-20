Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Sadie Walker and Nathaniel Beatty, East Palestine, boy, May 18.
Dana and David Smelko, Hubbard, girl, May 18.
Lisa and William Owens, East Springfield, girl, May 18.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Tiffany Stevens and Steven Aim, Warren, girl, May 14.
Taylor Hayden and Robert Howell, Southington, boy, May 15.
Rebecca and Derek Salyers, Champion, boy, May 15.
Hillary and Benjamin Caldera, Warren, boy, May 16.
Brittany and Mathew Olson, Hubbard, boy, May 17.
Jasmine and Mikhail Seawood, Warren, girl, May 17.
Ida and Adrian Kuhns, Middlefield, twin girls, May 17.
Bridgett Plant, Warren, boy, May 18.
