Births


May 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Sadie Walker and Nathaniel Beatty, East Palestine, boy, May 18.

Dana and David Smelko, Hubbard, girl, May 18.

Lisa and William Owens, East Springfield, girl, May 18.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Tiffany Stevens and Steven Aim, Warren, girl, May 14.

Taylor Hayden and Robert Howell, Southington, boy, May 15.

Rebecca and Derek Salyers, Champion, boy, May 15.

Hillary and Benjamin Caldera, Warren, boy, May 16.

Brittany and Mathew Olson, Hubbard, boy, May 17.

Jasmine and Mikhail Seawood, Warren, girl, May 17.

Ida and Adrian Kuhns, Middlefield, twin girls, May 17.

Bridgett Plant, Warren, boy, May 18.

More like this from vindy.com

  • March 20, 2019 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • June 2, 2015 midnight

    Births

  • December 19, 2010 midnight

    BIRTHS

  • May 18, 2014 midnight

    Births

  • July 16, 2017 midnight

    Births

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000