Agenda Tuesday

Cardinal Joint Fire District, board meeting, 5:30 p.m., Station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Hubbard school board, work session, 3 p.m.; regular meeting, 4 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., town hall, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Poland Village council, caucus, 7 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Struthers City Council, records commission meeting, 3 p.m. in caucus room; caucus at 6:15 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 6 Elm St.

Struthers City Schools, 5:30 p.m., high school cafeteria, 111 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, administrative office, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

