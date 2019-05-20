University gets horror filmmaker George Romero’s archives
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH
The University of Pittsburgh is getting a spooky addition: the archives of late iconic horror filmmaker George A. Romero.
Romero’s horror flicks date back to the 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead,” and many consider him the godfather of zombie cinema.
The university announced the acquisition last week.
The archives will be available to scholars, students and filmmakers and include the original annotated “Night of the Living Dead” script and a foam latex zombie head.
University officials say the collection will be used to build an international resource for the study of horror and science fiction.
Romero came to Pittsburgh in the late 1950s to study graphic art.
He launched his career with commercials and shorts, including work for “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Romero died in 2017.
