Thiel, Sharon Regional provide wellness programs

Staff report

GREENVILLE, PA.

A collaborative program between Thiel College and Sharon Regional Health Center that connects the community with health and wellness experts to discuss important topics continues Tuesday.

Healthy Living is a series of health and wellness programs for the Greenville community.

The next presentation is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Howard Miller Student Center and will cover managing joint pain.

Thiel also is hosting another Sharon Regional event earlier that day. Before the presentation, the next installment of Sharon Regional’s healthy steps program will take place at 5 p.m. at the Dr. Barry ’70 and Carol ’71 Stamm Track & Field Complex.

The Healthy Steps program is a free event where area residents can walk the college’s newly christened Col. Charles “Bud” Manes ’58 Track and ask medical professionals fitness and diet-related questions.

During Tuesday’s Healthy Living presentation, Sharon Regional orthopedic surgeon Steven Hand will discuss treatment options for knee pain, including the use of the area’s only robotics-assisted technology used for total and partial knee surgery.

At 6 p.m. May 28, the topic will be heart health. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.

The discussion will cover the risk factors and knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, as well as treatment options. Presenters are cardiology specialist nurse Jamie Kurelko and Debra Yeager, director of cardiovascular services at Sharon Regional.

The programs are free, and space is limited. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.