Temple memorial to Florida shooting victims is set ablaze


May 19, 2019 at 10:02p.m.

story tease

Photo by Associated Press | In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people gather around the "Temple of Time" in honor of the 17 people who were killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 in Coral Springs, Fla. The temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting was burned to the ground Sunday in a symbolic gesture of healing.

Associated Press

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.

A wooden temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting has been set ablaze in a symbolic gesture of healing.

The “Temple of Time” public art installation was set afire Sunday at a ceremony hosted by the cities of Parkland and Coral Springs, where Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students live.

The families of several Parkland victims attended the ritual burning of the 35-foot tall temple. Described as “therapeutic” by some, the ceremonial fire is supposed to symbolize the release of pain still left inside.

San Francisco-area artist David Best created the 1,600-square-foot Asian design with a spire roof, helped by several volunteers.

A lone gunman’s attack killed 17 students and staffers and injured 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000