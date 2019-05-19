Submit information on VBS activities

Lists of vacation Bible schools open to the public will be published on the Religion page.

Include the following information: the complete name of the church; address with city or township; time, date and location of sessions; program theme; ages or grades; and whether it’s free or there is a fee.

The Religion deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday for publication that Saturday. Send the information by email to religion@vindy.com; by fax to 330-747-6712 and marked for religion; or by mail to The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780.

For verification, include a name and phone number of a contact person, which will not be published.

Howland senior wins Excellent science rating

HOWLAND

Howland High School senior Will Eisen received an Excellent Rating at The Ohio Academy of Science’s State Science Day on May 11.

Each year, thousands of Ohio students complete independent research projects. These students go on to present their findings at local and district level events. The highest-rated research projects are then entered into competition at the State Science Day.

Eisen decided to study whether plants can grow in the substrate found on Mars. Through his research, he discovered that they can. He also learned that by adding drinking-water residuals, increased growth would occur.

Eisen plans on attending Bowling Green State University to study biology. He is waiting to learn if his science project earned him scholarship money for next year.

New EGCC program focuses on inclusion

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College will launch a new Center for Inclusive Learning at its downtown Youngstown campus beginning fall semester.

Speaking after the community college’s 50th spring commencement at Stambaugh Auditorium on Saturday, EGCC President Jimmie Bruce said the program will provide additional opportunities for students with a variety of physical and mental challenges to attend classes, participate in campus activities and take advantage of a support network to make it easier for them to transfer to a four-year university and attain other goals, he said.

Motorcycle rider shot

WARREN

One person was shot multiple times in Warren early Saturday, Trumbull County 911 dispatchers reported, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The incident happened on North Park Avenue near Federal Street about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

An eyewitness told 21 News they heard four gunshots, and the victim was riding a motorcycle.

The victim’s condition had not been released as of Saturday night. Police have not announced any arrests in the incident.

Niles man, 18, indicted on charge of rape

WARREN

Daniel W. Thorne, Jr., 18, has been indicted on a single rape charge that carries a possible sentence of life in prison.

Thorne, of Walnut Street in Niles, has remained in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his arrest March 28.

He is accused of raping a young girl Dec. 1. The girl and her mother reported the assault at the Niles Police Department on Dec. 2, and Niles Police detective Anthony Roberts investigated, filing the charge March 19.

Warren woman faces animal-cruelty charges

WARREN

Tabitha Ballew, 24, of Reo Court Northwest, was indicted last week on three felony counts and three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

She was charged in late March after police found two dead dogs and a third thin dog alive in a cage with the dead dogs at her apartment.

A neighbor said Ballew gave her the keys to Ballew’s apartment and asked her to keep an eye on her home. The neighbor went the next day to check on Ballew’s dogs and found two dead in a cage, a third one alive in the cage and a fourth one had escaped from the apartment when the neighbor opened the door.

The neighbor said Ballew had been gone a week. Police observed clothing, feces and urine in most areas of the home. The surviving dog was taken to a location where it would receive food and medical care.

Survey on amphibians

MERCER, PA.

The Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey will visit Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, at 7 p.m. June 3 for a “Herptile Blitz” event. Herptile refers to any reptile or amphibian. Participants will talk for a bit and then walk the woodlot to look for critters.

Suggested items to bring include waterproof footwear, bug spray, a water bottle and flashlight. Call 724-662-2242 to register by May 31. All ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult.