Still seats available, payment deadline extended for NYC trip

SALEM

Attila Samu, vocal director of Salem High School, has extended the payment deadline for a June 15 bus trip to New York City until Thursday.

A 56-seat charter bus will leave from the back of the high school at 11:00 p.m. June 14, arriving in New York on June 15.

The entire day is yours to explore the city. The bus will pick up passengers at 9 p.m. June 15 for the return trip to Salem.

There are plenty of seats available. Anyone interested should contact Samu at 330-332-8905, ext 58332, for a reservation form. You may also email him at samua@salem.k12.oh.us

Checks/money orders or cash will be accepted.

New fossils hall to open at Smithsonian

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The David H. Koch Hall of Fossils – Deep Time at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History will open June 8.

The 31,000 square-foot display of approximately 700 specimens – including a T. rex – will engage visitors by exploring Earth’s 3.7 billion-year history. Not only does the hall provide context around climate and the evolution of plant and animal life - illustrated by dynamic artwork and interactive displays - a working fossil lab allows visitors to view scientists in action as they study specimens from Earth’s deep past.

Deep Time was completed through the efforts of hundreds of experts – scientists, curators, researchers, exhibit developers and artists – to create an immersive experience for visitors.

Monster Jam Thunder Alley at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY

Monster Jam Thunder Alley has roared into Cedar Point until June 30. Monster Jam Thunder Alley brings some of the biggest and baddest Monster Jam trucks directly to fans in a limited-time immersive experience.

Monster Jam Thunder Alley’s larger-than-life activities include Monster Jam Thunder Alley, Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck Experience, Monster Jam Garage, Monster Jam Build-a-Truck, Monster Jam Pit Stop Play Area and Monster Jam Treats

For information on Monster Jam Thunder Alley or to purchase a Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Experience VIP package, visit cedarpoint.com.

Stubby the dog statue to be unveiled

NEW YORK

The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New Your City has announced that the official bronze statue of Sgt. Stubby, a distinguished World War I war dog, will be housed permanently at the AKC Museum of the Dog. The sculpture will be unveiled Thursday.

The statue, “Stubby Salutes,” created by renowned sculptor Susan Bahary, is a life-sized bronze of the bull- terrier mix. Stubby is widely regarded as the U.S Army’s first service dog. His service began in 1917 when he wandered on to the camp of the 102nd Infantry Regiment of the 26th Yankee Division at Yale.

He formed a bond with a young solider named Robert Conroy who named him “Stubby.” Conroy subsequently smuggled Stubby on his ship when it was time to ship out.

Stubby served in France for 18 months and a total of 17 battles. Stubby is remembered for his bravery and also as a treasured mascot who brought joy to embattled soldiers. As a veteran, he was awarded a medal for his bravery by Gen. John J. Pershing and met three presidents.

Staff/wire reports