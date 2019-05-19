Congressional Art Competition winners

Staff report

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, has announced the winners of the Congressional Art Competition from Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Students from 13 high schools across the district entered 62 pieces of original artwork.

“I am proud to recognize these talented students and their artistic abilities. The creative arts play an important part in the lives of our students and society, and I’m pleased to encourage their participation in the arts,” Ryan said.

The winners are:

Best of Show: Jenna Starkey, Akron Firestone High School. Her artwork will hang in the Capitol Tunnel in Washington, D.C., for 11 months.

2nd Place: Kenneth Vigorito, Niles McKinley High School

3rd Place: Kaitlyn Huff, Niles McKinley High School

Honorable Mentions

Alexandra Swavel, Boardman High School

Alexis Chizmar, Boardman High School

Alison Zupancic, Akron Firestone High School

Andrew Shao (Shaw), Ursuline High School

Cara Mooney, Akron Firestone High School

Charline Shultz, Howland High School

Christina Galios, Niles McKinley High School

Elena Gioiello, Niles McKinley High School

Gabriella Femia, Warren John F. Kennedy High School

Isabella Beato, Cardinal Mooney High School

Isabelle Daniels, Howland High School

Kalliope Ivari, Jackson Milton High School

Kierra Fletcher, Warren G. Harding High School

Mackenzie Johnson, Warren G. Harding High School

Mary Kay Zeno, Cardinal Mooney High School

Rebecka Piroch, Valley Christian Schools.