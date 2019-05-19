Congressional Art Competition winners
Staff report
WASHINGTON
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, has announced the winners of the Congressional Art Competition from Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.
Students from 13 high schools across the district entered 62 pieces of original artwork.
“I am proud to recognize these talented students and their artistic abilities. The creative arts play an important part in the lives of our students and society, and I’m pleased to encourage their participation in the arts,” Ryan said.
The winners are:
Best of Show: Jenna Starkey, Akron Firestone High School. Her artwork will hang in the Capitol Tunnel in Washington, D.C., for 11 months.
2nd Place: Kenneth Vigorito, Niles McKinley High School
3rd Place: Kaitlyn Huff, Niles McKinley High School
Honorable Mentions
Alexandra Swavel, Boardman High School
Alexis Chizmar, Boardman High School
Alison Zupancic, Akron Firestone High School
Andrew Shao (Shaw), Ursuline High School
Cara Mooney, Akron Firestone High School
Charline Shultz, Howland High School
Christina Galios, Niles McKinley High School
Elena Gioiello, Niles McKinley High School
Gabriella Femia, Warren John F. Kennedy High School
Isabella Beato, Cardinal Mooney High School
Isabelle Daniels, Howland High School
Kalliope Ivari, Jackson Milton High School
Kierra Fletcher, Warren G. Harding High School
Mackenzie Johnson, Warren G. Harding High School
Mary Kay Zeno, Cardinal Mooney High School
Rebecka Piroch, Valley Christian Schools.
