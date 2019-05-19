Leadership Series

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber is having a Spring Leadership Series event on emotional intelligence from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Boardman, 7410 South Ave.

Kelley Ashby, president of Kelley Ashby Consulting, will help participants understand their strengths and weaknesses and use the feedback in a positive way. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers.

Networking events

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a trio of “power lunch” networking events in the next several weeks.

On Wednesday, a lunch will be from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Honey Baked Ham in Boardman.

On June 11, a lunch will be at the Kennsington Grill in Canfield from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On June 18, a lunch will be at the Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails in Columbiana from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New security flaw in Intel chips could affect millions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Intel has revealed another hardware security flaw that could affects millions of machines around the world. The chipmaker said last week there’s no evidence of anyone exploiting the bug, which is embedded in the architecture of computer hardware. Intel said it could let attackers see leaked data, but it’s difficult to exploit outside of a laboratory.

Staff/wire reports