JCC host speaker on Arab political parties in Israel on May 27

YOUNGSTOWN — Mohammad Darawshe, director of planning, equality and shared society at Givat Haviva Educational Center in Israel, will speak at 7 p.m. May 27 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, about Arab political parties in Israel.

The event is free. To register, go to jccyoungstown.org or contact the center’s bursar’s office at 330-746-3250, ext. 195.