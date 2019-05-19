International Institute Funds has grants money available

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The International Institute Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, is offering both traditional and minigrants to local 501(c)(3) organizations.

All requests must be submitted online, and links for each opportunity are available on the Apply for a Grant page at www.cfmv.org.

Requests for traditional grants should directly align with the fund’s purpose, which, among other things, is to promote the interests in and understanding of foreign-born people; to encourage dissemination of information and service to people of all nationalities; and to encourage cooperation among federal, state and local authorities with the objective of promoting educational and social-service programs to assist foreign-born people, according to a foundation news release.

The minigrant program provides $500 for programs or initiatives that seek to preserve and promote cultural heritage, which may include music, dance, art, food, education and other activities that uphold cultural traditions and customs.

Funding cannot be used, however, for general operation of an organization or to sponsor or underwrite an event.

Applications for the traditional grants and minigrants are due June 1. Send questions to Casey Krell, director of supporting organizations and donor services at the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, at 330-743-5555 or ckrell@cfmv.org.