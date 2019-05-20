Hubbard police prepare for smooth transition of chiefs

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

New leaders will take charge in Hubbard next year – not just in city hall but also at the police department.

Police Chief James Taafe, who has served as head of police since 2011, is retiring. Sgt. Bob Thompson, who also served as a school resource officer, will replace him.

Officer Nancy Tipple will be promoted to sergeant.

Thompson will begin serving as interim police chief midsummer, and will be sworn in at the end of the year.

Taafe, born and raised in the city, began serving as a patrol officer in 1984, was promoted to sergeant in 1992, and served as a detective from 2006 until 2011.

He said part of what makes Thompson a great fit for the role is his gift of connecting with people and his approachability.

“It’s crucial,” Taafe said. “Generally speaking, when you go to the police department it’s not your best day – you had something happen to you or you did something you have to answer for. So, I think it’s important that a police chief is a friendly person with a sympathetic ear who can help you get through your problem. We don’t want to make bad worse.”

Taafe said his career has been rewarding. He enjoyed seeing many different aspects of law enforcement, from investigating crimes to handling administrative duties.

“I left the Marine Corps and came to the police department because a life of service appealed to me,” Taafe said. “If you aren’t prepared to serve people, then law enforcement is not the profession for you.”

He said he is proud of the strong relationship among police, city officials and school officials.

“It’s without match in the Mahoning Valley,” he said.

Those relationships led to positive partnerships. For example, the school district worked with the police and city to have a school resource officer last year.

Taafe is grateful for the improvements to the police department over the course of his career, such as a new state-of-the-art facility and a recently upgraded security system.

Thompson said he’s appreciative of Taafe and safety Director Lou Carsone for supporting him as he prepares for the new role.

Thompson began serving in Hubbard in 1996, and was promoted to the sergeant position in 2011.

He’s an experienced instructor. Thompson has taught defense tactics plus firearm and taser training at the Hubbard department. Thompson also conducts ALICE, ALERRT and solo engagement training. He’s a certified instructor for the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy and has trained recruit officers at Youngstown State University, Kent State University and Kent State at Trumbull.

Thompson said serving the community is a calling. He, his father and his brother all served in the military, and growing up his parents would help others in their time of need, which served as an example to Thompson.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “We’ll continue to serve the community well.”