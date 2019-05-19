Dr. James J. LaPolla of Northeast Ohio Foot, Ankle & Wound Center Inc., with offices in Howland

Dr. James J. LaPolla of Northeast Ohio Foot, Ankle & Wound Center Inc., with offices in Howland and Brookfield, recently had an article featured in the American College of Foot and Ankle Pediatrics quarterly journal.

In this case report, Dr. Mohammed K. Hassan assisted Dr. LaPolla in research for their study titled, “The Use of Intramedullary Allograft for Hammertoe Correction in an Adolescent.” Dr. Hassan is currently a surgery resident and second-year podiatric medicine at East Liverpool Hospital in Ohio.

American College of Foot and Ankle Pediatrics is a podiatry organization that publishes a quarterly journal to educate the public and their colleagues on the importance of foot care for children with the latest pediatric techniques and studies to provide satisfactory patient care.

Dr. LaPolla’s Northeast Ohio Foot, Ankle & Wound Center clinics are located at 8588 E. Market St., Howland, and 7264 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield.

With more than a decade of advertising, marketing and media buying experience, Kelly Fertig brings her talents to support the growing client base of 898 Marketing in Canfield.

Her responsibilities will include planning and executing traditional media buys, building and enhancing relationships with local media outlets and assisting in content creation across multiple media platforms.

A graduate of Youngstown State University, Fertig spent six years at Engauge, a full-service advertising agency in Columbus, as a member of its media team. She worked with clients including Honey Baked Ham, Donatos Pizza, Perkins Family Restaurants and Bacardi Ltd., among others.

After returning to the Mahoning Valley, she spent five years on Youngstown’s North Side, first as director of marketing and advertising at Stambaugh Auditorium and, most recently, as public relations coordinator at Ohio Living Park Vista.

The Raymond John Wean Foundation has hired Korey Gail as its new capacity building officer.

Gail will implement the foundation’s Capacity Building Program strategies that include its race equity and inclusion initiatives and running the program’s events.

Before joining the foundation, Gall served as housing associate for Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, where he supported residents in new homeowner acquisition and renovations work in coordination with the Trumbull County Land Bank.

Gall is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Ohio Pain & Rehabilitation, a chiropractic, physical therapy, and orthopedic center in Warren, recognizes its team member and spine surgeon, Dr. Robert McLain for his leadership in the 2019 Mid-America Orthopaedic Association Conference.

As president, Dr. McLain oversaw the largest annual meeting in the association’s history, with more than 650 attendees and more than 450 practicing orthopedic surgeons. MAOA is the largest association serving America’s orthopedic surgeons. The association provides education and fellowship opportunities for its 1,400 orthopedic surgeon members in 20 states.