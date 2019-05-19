COURTS
COURTS
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
NEW COMPLAINTS
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ruth Bryarley, money.
John Deere Financial v. Pyramid Underground Services LLC et al, money.
Thomas Norquist v. Rose Aircraft Services Inc., money.
Salem Community Hospital v. Andrea Esker et al, money.
DOCKET
Barclays Bank Delaware v. David Merriman, judgment for plaintiff.
Rachel Hanna et al v. Gale Cola-pietro, judgment for plaintiff.
DIVORCES ASKED
Clinton Wright, 48006 Fredericktown Clarkson Road, Negley, v. Chelsea Wright, 49563 N. Hollywood Ave., East Liverpool.
Alisha Baird, 711 Valley Road, Salem, v. Zachary Baird, 9636 Duck Creek Road, Salem.
Kristopher Groves, 603 17th St., Wellsville, v. Virginia Groves, 350 N. Shadylane Drive, East Liverpool.
Melissa Brink, 1901 Whinnery Road, Salem, v. Willis Brink, same.
Gary Shell, 813 N. Market St., Lisbon, v. Jacqueline Shell, 272 Columbia St., Leetonia.
Michael McKinnon, 2450 Park Way, East Liverpool, v. Samantha McKinnon, Milton, Fla.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Nicole Knauff v. Randy Knauff.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Thomas Derby and Bobby Derby.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
DOCKET
Discover Bank v. John H. Ayres Sr., default.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Denise Fuller, default.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Ronald Kennedy, default.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Stacey M. Pesce et al, default.
Governors Square Co. v. Joann Sullivan, default.
Jerry Jones et al v. M&B Gas Services Inc., dismissed.
Tara Metzger v. Einzig Restaurant Group LLC et al, dismissed.
Stanley D. Dykes v. Ryan A. Gearheart, dismissed.
Carol Kines v. Jeffrey B. Bentley et al, dismissed.
State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Midea America Corp., dismissed.
Keith Logan v. Cassens Corp. et al, dismissed.
Huntington National Bank v. Frederick D. Southerland et al, dismissed.
Kimberly Perris et al v. Janelle M. Newbold et al, dismissed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Chad H. Cromley et al, dismissed.
Discover Bank v. James L. Newbrough III, dismissed.
City of Girard v. Donald S. Missik, dismissed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James M. Ingles Jr. et al, dismissed.
State v. Quentin Reese, sentenced.
State v. Darryl K. Swiney, sentenced.
State v. Emmett B. Williams Jr., sentenced.
State v. Gregory C. Direnzo Jr., sentenced.
State v. Deshae Tharpe, sentenced.
State v. Richard M. Clay, sentenced.
State v. Elliott Barwinski, sentenced.
Vincent Arocho Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled.
Sam Lamancusa v. James Myers et al, dismissed.
DIVORCES GRANTED
David J. Lydic v. Michelle L. Lydic.
Charlotte M. Michael v. William J.C. Michael.
Matthew S. Schneider v. Jennifer D. Schneider.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Nathan J. Engdahl and Valerie L. Engdahl.
Danielle Stevens and Anthony Stevens Sr.
Zoltan Vinczan and Teresa L. Vinczan.
Ronald D. Smith and Leona M. Smith.
Diana M. Settle and Tom R. Settle.
DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED
Darren E. Mancini v. Ashley Chiovitti, dismissed.
