CITY WENT DRY AHEAD OF NATION

Prohibitions began in Valley 100 years ago

By Justin Dennis

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning next week, all manufacture or public sales of liquor, beer, wine or other spirits will become prohibited and punishable by law.

Those were the headlines 100 years ago in Ohio, when the state became the first in the nation to outlaw the [...] May marks the 100th anniversary of the closure of the city’s nearly 400 liquor sellers in 1919, when the era of prohibition dawned in the Mahoning Valley and ushered in “one of the most lawless periods in American history.”

Ohio ratified first, a year before the rest of the nation

“I think Youngstown is a microcosm of Ohio, which is a microcosm of the country in terms of diversity and morality and religious convictions,” Lawson said.

Post Civil War, drinking as scourge, lawson said, per capita

“Prosperity often encourages indulgence, and the period immediately after the Civil War is recognized historically as a period of hard drinking,” wrote historian Howard Aley in his 1975 book, “A Heritage to Share.”

“In response to the many problems of excessive alcoholic consumption, temperance crusades swept many parts of the nation, and of course, Youngstown.”

“It’s also interesting to note in the 19th century, the [national] per capita consumption of alcohol was nearly double the amount it is today,” Lawson said. “At that point it was really about the social cost of alcohol consumption.”

“They saw the drain that alcohol consumption put on society and that lives were ruined and it was a burden for communities like Youngstown,” Lawson said.

Drunkenness was such a public health crisis Youngstown City Council in 1870 sent a prohibition ordinance for referendum — 50 years before prohibition took effect nationwide. It passed by a vote of 748 to 431 the following month.

“All day long on the day the vote was taken, buggies were available to deliver voters to and from the polls,” Aley wrote.

Grills and saloons that closed on Saturday, May 24, 1919 planned to re-open the following week and serve soft drinks and soda. One such brewer, Smith Brewing Company, refitted its plant to churn out ginger ale and other carbonated soft drinks and changed its name to Smith Products Co.

“Wholesalers report that the past week has been one of great activity, especially among the rural residents who wish to stock up before it is too late,” The Vindicator reported.

“Police are not anticipating any great amount of disorder although it is to be expected that a few will over-indulge in intoxicants as a sort of farewell party to booze,” The Vindicator reported.

“John Barleycorn [the print personification of alcohol, named after distilling grains] took the count without much of a fight. There were a few who insisted upon getting ‘lit up’ and they landed in the city bastille to sober up,” The Vindicator reported on May 25, 1919.

On prohibition’s first day, police only arrested two people for drunkenness, “and these appeared to be hang-overs from Monday night,” according to The Vindicator.

“These residents will be kept drunk continually by the smell of whiskey issuing from innumerable shanties that will spring up in their midst,” one Valley newspaper editor wrote of the early prohibition movements.

“It was a rough and tumble city. It was a city in its prime as far as industrial might and the amount of money that was made locally. The fact that in the 1920s, steel workers — through reforms and strikes — were making more money and working less hours, so they had more time for leisure. Having an alcoholic beverage was part of that. People worked hard and they drank hard and you had all the requisite problems that went along with that,” Lawson said.

“This was the great cultural tension — you had immigrants who thought it ridiculous. They kept making it and people operated stills and brewed beer and fermented wine. There were speakeasies all over town here. There was illegal transport of spirits. There were people that owned taverns,” Lawson said.

Youngstown saloon keepers who were shut down could instead buy a flatbed truck and start a cartage business, Lawson said.

“It just became an underground economy,” Lawson said.

The Vindicator reported the first arrest of a speakeasy operator on June 6, 1919, only about two weeks after the city went “dry.”

“You had street gangs — before we called them ‘mafia.’ The catchphrase for Italian gangsters was ‘The Black Hand,’” Lawson said.

“Anybody that had any enterprising spirit and weren’t concerned about the prohibition laws saw the opportunity to make money in doing this. The only way it functioned was through a combination of secrecy but also paying off local officials and law enforcement to look the other way. … In cities, you just couldn’t control it all. … If you wanted it, you knew where to get it.”

“The lawlessness of the prohibition era was very much in evidence on Boardman, Front, Watt and Walnut streets. Bootlegging establishments defied the law on Federal Street, and illicit stills were in operation from Bottle Hill to Sharon Line, and from ‘The Monkey’s Nest’ to Lansingville,” Aley wrote. “Throughout the county the sweet-sour odors of boiling hops and fermenting wines emanated from the cellar windows of homes that were never known to ‘have a drop in the house’ until the 18th Amendment made the sale, transportation and manufacture of liquor illegal.”

“Enforcing the Volstead Act was part of the platform that brought the Ku Klux Klan into prominence. It was a very meteoric rise because of their secretive nature, shall we say their racist beliefs and corruption within the national organization,” Lawson said.

“They really were targeting non-Protestant, immigrant Catholics, jews, orthodox Christians that have entirely different cultural values coming from eastern Europe, including the whiff of communism. … A lot of those immigrants didn’t take [prohibition] very seriously,” Lawson said.

“Prohibition was not the answer. When it comes right down to it, you cannot legislate human nature,” Lawson said.

“I think just by regulating it and better education, I think rates of consumption and alcoholism dropped. It’s still very prevalent but it’s not as bad as it was pre-1919,” Lawson said.

