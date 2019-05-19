Blood Drives
Blood Drives
MONDAY
Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St., 1 to 7 p.m.
Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 5540 Bandy Road, Homeworth, 3 to 8 p.m.
Kent State University at Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
St. Christine Parish, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Shepherd of the Valley, 1500 McKinley Ave., Niles, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, 152 Continental Drive, 1 to 6 p.m.
iHeartMedia, 7461 South Ave., Boardman, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jackson Milton High School, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poland Masonic Complex, 7685 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, 1 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., noon to 6 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington St., Lisbon, 2 to 7 p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 21, 2005 midnight
BLOOD DRIVES
- May 19, 2003 midnight
BLOOD DRIVES
- January 14, 2006 midnight
BLOOD DRIVES | DATES AND LOCATIONS
- September 16, 2018 midnight
Blood Drives
- May 20, 2001 midnight
BLOOD DRIVES
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.