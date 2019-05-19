Blood Drives


May 19, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St., 1 to 7 p.m.

Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 5540 Bandy Road, Homeworth, 3 to 8 p.m.

Kent State University at Trumbull, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

St. Christine Parish, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Shepherd of the Valley, 1500 McKinley Ave., Niles, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, 152 Continental Drive, 1 to 6 p.m.

iHeartMedia, 7461 South Ave., Boardman, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jackson Milton High School, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poland Masonic Complex, 7685 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., noon to 6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 114 E. Washington St., Lisbon, 2 to 7 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.

