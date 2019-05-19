Births


May 19, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Destinee Anderson and Dwyondre Washington, Youngstown, boy, May 17.

Emmaleigh and Daniel Schrader, Youngstown, boy, May 17.

Mark and Stephanie Cichanski, Canfield, girl, May 17.

Erica Richard, Austintown, boy, May 17.

Keiasia Williams, Youngstown, boy, May 17.

Daymond Stoffer and Maliyah Clark, Youngstown, boy, May 17.

Haley Fisher and Jake Volsko, Youngstown, boy, May 17.

Alyssa and Anthony Ferraro, Canfield, girl, May 17.

