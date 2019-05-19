BBB Torch Awards event is June 13

Staff report

POLAND

Better Business Bureau, serving Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, has announced the 2019 Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust.

The event celebrates BBB Accredited Businesses and leaders that exemplify BBB Standards for Trust. The Torch Awards are made possible due to the support of the BBB TrustBuilders, a group of banking institutions in the Mahoning Valley with longterm commitments to earn and keep the trust of the public, according to a BBB news release.

BBB TrustBuilders are PNC Bank, Farmers National Bank, Huntington Bank, Home Savings Bank and Chemical Bank.

Those earning 2019 Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust are Bolt Construction Inc., Westside Tire & Service, Morris Financial Group and Komara Jewelers.

The Youngstown Foundation earned the Torch Award for Nonprofit Excellence, and Sharon Meanor Letson earned the Torch Award for Civic Leadership.

The Torch Awards will take place at 11:30 a.m. June 13 at The Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road. The event will be hosted by Scott Schulick, recipient of the 2015 Torch Award for Civic Leadership.

BBB also will award five area high-school students with the Ethics & Integrity Scholarships sponsored by Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC and Farmers Trust Co.

For table or ticket information, contact BBB at 330-744-7210 or melissa@youngstown.bbb.org.