Arnold assaulted

JOHANNESBURG

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old quickly recovered and said, “I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Video shows the former California governor standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back. Schwarzenegger stumbles forward. The man is quickly grabbed by security. Off camera a man shouts several times “Help me!”

The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders before walking out ringed by security.

Schwarzenegger had been attending his Arnold Classic Africa event, which features dozens of sports and fitness activities.

Actor gets diploma

LONGVIEW, Texas

Actor Matthew McConaughey has finally received his high school diploma, more than 30 years after graduating.

McConaughey was given his original diploma Friday night when he returned to his Texas alma mater to address the class of 2019.

A Longview High School spokeswoman told the Longview News-Journal that graduates normally receive diploma holders during commencement ceremonies and that the actual diplomas must be picked up later. She said McConaughey never got his.

‘The Shining’ returns

CANNES, France

Thirty-nine years later, Jack is still not a dull boy.

In a new pristine restoration, Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening. It was the second-straight year that a Kubrick movie landed on the Croisette, following last year when Christopher Nolan brought what he termed an “unrestored” cut of “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Sammy Shore dies

LAS VEGAS

Sammy Shore, an actor and standup comedian who co-founded the Comedy Store, died Saturday. He was 92.

Shore’s family said he died at his Las Vegas home surrounded by family. He was the father of actor-comedian Pauly Shore.

Associated Press