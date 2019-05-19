Agenda Monday
Agenda Monday
Liberty Township trustees, records commission meeting, 6 p.m.; board meeting, 6:30 p.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Lordstown Village Council, caucus at 6 p.m., council meeting will follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County board of commissioners, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Coitsville town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School cafeteria, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.
Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, foundation board meeting, 4 p.m., board conference room; board meeting, 4:30 p.m., Joyce Brooks Conference Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., Children Services building, second floor, Suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
Mahoning Unlimited Classroom, board meeting, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman.
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, governing board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Salem City Schools, special board meeting, 6:30 p.m.; regular board meeting, 7 p.m.; Salem High School, 1200 E. Sixth St.
Springfield school board, 5:30 p.m., Room 110, 11333 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 13, 2019 midnight
Agenda Monday
- January 10, 2016 midnight
Agenda Monday
- October 20, 2013 midnight
Agenda Monday
- March 19, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
- January 8, 2017 midnight
Agenda Monday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.