Local families take part in national celebration

Local kids take part in national celebration

By BOB JACKSON

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Sitting on a bench on a humid Saturday afternoon, Noreen Axel could hardly believe her eyes.

Her 3-year-old grandson, Noah Axel, was running around, playing with a group of other kids he’d never met before. She chalked it up to the city’s first Kids to Parks Day celebration, which took place Saturday at Ipes Field Park on East Midlothian Boulevard on the South Side.

The event was in conjunction with National Kids to Parks Day, which launched in 2011 and has taken place each year since on the third Saturday in May. Sponsored by National Parks Trust, Kids to Parks Day is a nationwide celebration of the great outdoors designed to connect kids and families with their local, state and national parks.

Dawn Turnage, director of Youngstown Parks and Recreation, said she and other city leaders thought it would be a good way to get local kids familiar with the various parks offered in the area. It will be moved to other city parks in future years, she said.

“We chose this park for the first one because there were already several other activities going on nearby, so we thought it would be a good choice,” she said. “We just want families to come out and let their children enjoy the environment that our parks have to offer.”

Kids got to play in a bounce house, engage in hands-on environmental programs, take a close-up look inside one of the city’s firetrucks and meet and talk with firefighters and two motorcycle patrol officers from the city police department. Free food and games also were available.

For Axel of Youngstown, the event brought a smile as she watched Noah, who is an only child.

“It’s brought him out of shyness,” she said. “He’s used to playing alone. He was kind of scared to talk to anyone, and now look at him. He’s running around and socializing. He’s actually playing with other kids, and he normally doesn’t do that.”

Norman and Chantele Field of Warren attended with their six children, age 2 through 10.

“Of course, the boys just loved the firetruck,” Chantele said.

Mia Niznik, 6, of Struthers, was fascinated by the ecology display and activities, poring over the various seeds, bugs and other items. When Josh Boyle, director of the Environmental Collaborative, explained that she was holding a container of sycamore seeds, she excitedly scurried out into the open with the Fields’ 5-year-old son, Kai, to find a place to put them into the soil in hopes that a tree will one day sprout there.

“I like learning new things about nature,” Mia said. “And it’s fun to do things with my dad.”

Her father, Brian Niznik of Struthers, had brought Mia, her twin sister Mya, and their 4-year-old sister, Maylee, for the day’s festivities.

“It’s fun, and a good way for the kids to learn,” he said.

Boyle said it’s important to reach kids and get them interested in science at an early age.

“Studies have shown that if kids aren’t engaged in science by the sixth grade, they’re not as likely to go into science careers,” he said.

Encouraging lessons about science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, is an important component of Kids to Parks Day, Boyle said.

Dan Degennaro of Struthers said his 4-year-old grandson, Landon Philabaum, couldn’t wait to get to the park for the day’s fun.

“They got a flier about it in school, and it’s all he’s talked about since then,” Degennaro said.

As soon as they got out of their car, Landon made a beeline for the firetruck and took a tour. But that wasn’t what really caught his eye.

“I liked the firetruck, but I really like the bounce house,” Landon said excitedly, noting that he was looking forward to two of his friends coming to the event as well.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Degennaro said of Kids to Parks Day. “He really has nowhere to play at home, so this is good. He just wants to find kids to go play with all day long.”

Turnage said about 300 kids and their families were expected to show up for the inaugural local Kids to Parks Day.

“Summer is here, and what a great way to kick it off,” she said.