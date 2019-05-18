Youngstown marijuana dispensary sets opening this month

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

All systems are go for the opening of Mahoning County’s first and only medical marijuana dispensary by month’s end.

Leaf Relief, a dispensary at 4323 Market St., should open to the public within 10 days, according to Terrell Washington, director of business operations for the company.

“We passed our final state inspection May 8, and we’re now in the process of getting our certificate of operation from the state,” Washington said.

He said the company expects that final certification as well as licenses for Leaf Relief’s 15 employees within days.

Washington and others from the company led public tours of the 3,200-square-foot facility, formerly an office building occupied by a financial services company, Saturday afternoon. The state authorized the open house because no marijuana products were available on site, Washington said.

