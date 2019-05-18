Rally’s on Belmont Avenue to open by end of May

Staff report

LIBERTY

Hamburger lovers can dine at the new Rally’s fast food restaurant at 3219 Belmont Ave. by the end of the month.

Bruce Kim, Checker & Rally’s director of franchise development, said the restaurant is expected to open between May 27-29.

“We’re excited to be there, excited to grow,” Kim said, thanking customers for their support.

The restaurant will create 25 to 30 part- and full-time positions in the township.

“Ohio is a very nice market for us,” Kim said. In the Youngstown area, “it’s a nice working-class environment and that’s the type of folks who love our food – fast, delicious, good quality.”

The restaurant offers a standard menu along with specialty sandwiches such as the Baconzilla, with two beef patties, three slices of cheese and four pieces of bacon; and flavored fries.

Rally’s opened a store in Warren last year after the chain had been on hiatus from the Valley for over a decade. Stores opened in Youngstown and Niles in 1989 but closed in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

Kim said the Youngstown metropolitan market presents opportunities for growth in 19 locations, and the company is in discussions with more interested potential franchisees.

Anyone interested in applying for a job at the new Rally’s can do so at www.work4rallys.com.

Anyone interested in opening a Rally’s franchise can contact Kim at 312-909-0007.

There are 880 Checkers and Rally’s stores nationwide. Rally’s merged with the Checkers chain in 1999.