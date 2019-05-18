POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard, Liberty and Hubbard:

GIRARD

May 12

Arrest: A traffic stop on South State Street resulted in the arrest of Lisa Frankino, 56, of North Carnegie Avenue, Niles, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. An uncooperative Frankino refused to submit to a breath test, a report indicated.

Robbery: Police were sent to the 300 block of Taylor Avenue, where a man told them that after having sold a phone to a friend in a vehicle, the car left with his arm stuck in a window. At one point, an occupant fired a stun gun at the victim, forcing him to let go, a report showed.

Menacing: A woman reported that while returning to her Forsythe Avenue home, another woman pulled into the driveway and tried to goad the accuser in to fighting her.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 50 block of West Liberty Street, from which a $350 Sony PlayStation 4 game system was missing.

Theft: A Forsythe Avenue man noticed a $500 key fob missing from his residence.

May 13

Assault: A West Second Street man told officers his daughter had been beaten up before she reported that during a basketball game, one of the players tossed a basketball at her and slammed the accuser to the ground, then kicked and punched her after she confronted him because he had been intentionally tripping people on the court.

Drugs: After pulling him over on U.S. Route 422, officers filed a drug-abuse charge against Julian A. Parillo of Tod Avenue, Girard, after alleging Parillo, 25, had a small bag of suspected marijuana under the driver’s seat, as well as a device commonly used for marijuana.

Summons: Police received information that someone had tossed an egg at a vehicle on West Liberty Street before they charged Donavin A. Stull, 18, of Highland Avenue, Girard, with disorderly conduct. Stull was having ongoing problems with those in the other car, he reportedly told authorities.

Theft: An Illinois Avenue man alleged his roommate stole his debit card and used it at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown to make several automated-teller-machine withdrawals that totaled about $725.

Drugs: Brandon G. Good, 22, of Winchester Avenue, Youngstown, faced a drug-abuse charge after authorities had pulled him over and alleged finding a small bag of suspected marijuana, a suspected marijuana pipe and suspected marijuana oil.

May 14

Citation: Police on Route 422 pulled over and cited Harold May, 57, of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, on a charge of having an open container of beer in a motor vehicle.

Criminal mischief: Someone reportedly threw an egg at a car on High Street, causing an estimated $400 in damage to the passenger-side window area.

Theft: A Woodlawn Avenue woman discovered someone had hacked into her bank account and made numerous fraudulent charges that came to about $75.

May 15

Criminal mischief: Donavin A. Stull, 18, of Highland Avenue, Girard, was charged with criminal mischief after a High Street woman reported an egg had been thrown at her vehicle.

Menacing: An Indiana Avenue woman alleged her former husband’s girlfriend posted a Facebook message indicating she would harm the accuser.

LIBERTY

May 11

Arrest: After responding to a vehicular crash with possible injuries near Sampson Road, authorities charged Randy L. Shardy of Lakeview Drive, Hubbard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Shardy, who also was handed a summons charging drug possession, refused to submit to a urine test, a report indicated.

Breaking and entering: Daniel L. Hiles of Smithsonian Street, Girard, was charged with breaking and entering as well as possessing criminal tools after police responded to an alarm at Valley Counseling Services, 4970 Belmont Ave. An officer noticed a broken window, and police found Hiles, 65, in the building, a report stated.

Assault: A Youngstown man alleged that while cleaning his uncle’s Euclid Boulevard home, the relative punched his neck and shoulder areas during a verbal altercation.

Drugs: Drug-related charges were pending against a Campbell woman, 58, after police stopped a vehicle near Colonial Drive and alleged the woman removed a bag of suspected marijuana from her person and placed it under a seat in a cruiser. In addition, officers cited Robert C. Peoples, 56, of Taft Avenue, Youngstown, on a driving-under-suspension charge.

Theft: A man reported a United Parcel Service package delivered to his James Lane home was stolen from the front porch.

May 12

Summons: Police answered a call regarding a suspicious car stopped in the road near Ravine Drive before charging Marquita D. Robertson, 35, with operating a vehicle impaired. Robertson, of Northgate Avenue, Liberty, registered a 0.153 blood-alcohol content, nearly double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Criminal damaging: Authorities responded to a possible fight in the 200 block of Colonial Drive, where they were told a hammer had been used to break a car window.

May 13

Theft by deception: A Niles man told officers that after having bought a TV from a woman for $40, he found out he was unable to program the set at his residence, and that it belonged to a township motel. He returned the TV but was unable to get his money back, he also reported.

Theft: A man discovered two 10-gallon gas cans had been removed from near his Church Hill-Hubbard Road residence.

May 14

Counterfeit: A man reportedly used a fake $20 bill to pay for gasoline and a pack of cigarettes at a Fast Trac gas station, 3990 Belmont Ave.

May 15

Theft: A charge was pending against a soon-to-be former employee with Quality Inn & Suites, 4055 Belmont Ave., after a TV had been removed from a room.

HUBBARD

May 11

Breaking and entering: Someone forcibly entered a locked building at Pine Lakes Golf Club and Resort, 6233 W. Liberty St., and broke into a golf-ball machine, damaging a door, perhaps in an effort to steal money, though the machine had recently been emptied.

Threats: A man alleged his daughter held an aerosol can near an open flame on a gas stove and threatened to burn down their South Main Street residence.

May 12

Weapon: A Girard woman told officers her car was shot at while she drove on state Route 304, though she was unable to pinpoint where the incident had taken place. The bullet entered the rear windshield and traveled through the front windshield, though the woman was not hurt, a report showed.

May 14

Criminal damaging: Someone in the 500 block of West Liberty Street likely used a key to damage a vehicle’s finish. The repair estimate was $1,000.

Possible child endangering: A woman in the 100 block of West Liberty Street flagged down and told officers she had found a 2-year-old boy covered with a bath towel alone on the sidewalk and expressed concern that he might wander into the road before the child was reunited with his parents nearby. No charges were filed.