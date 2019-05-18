Ohio man sues white supremacists over Virginia rally
Associated Press
An Ohio man is suing white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters in federal court, saying he was severely injured during their rally in Virginia two years ago.
Bill Burke of Athens filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Ohio.
He says he was struck by the car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., which also killed counterprotester Heather Heyer during the August 2017 protest in Charlottesville, Va.
Fields was convicted of murder and other charges in state court, and pleaded guilty last month to federal hate crimes. He is awaiting sentencing.
According to Burke, his physical injuries still require medical treatment and may be permanent.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 1, 2019 midnight
Fighting from inside
- August 18, 2017 12:53 p.m.
TRUMP REACTIONS | Corker says criticism meant to influence
- July 6, 2018 midnight
Ohio man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in 2017 attack on protesters in Virginia
- August 24, 2017 midnight
GOP doubts and anxieties about Trump burst into the open
- December 18, 2018 11:58 a.m.
Settlement requires ’anti-hate training’ for Maryland internet troll
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.