Job transfers impact college tuitions
Staff report
LORDSTOWN
Area educators are urging students in or entering college whose families have been impacted by job transfers in the wake of the closing of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex and associated industries to review the status of their in-state tuition.
According to information distributed by the Trumbull County Educational Services Center on Friday afternoon, some students with families who have been transferred out of state may encounter difficulties maintaining their in-state tuition.
Students and parents can call these numbers to ask about their schools’ residency requirements: Jody Kraner at Youngstown State University, 330-941-7135; Kent State University’s Registrar Office at 330-672-3367; Eastern Gateway Community College’s Registrar Office at 800-682-6553, ext. 2911.
For information on state regulations regarding residency, contact Michelle Chavanne with the Ohio Department of Higher Education at 614-644-1988.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 17, 2019 7 p.m.
Helpful numbers for families affected by job transfers
- May 29, 2008 midnight
Will economy boost YSU enrollment?
- August 3, 2013 midnight
Free tuition to Eastern Gateway
- May 20, 2018 midnight
Ohio’s public universities deliver high-impact, high-value education
- August 4, 2012 midnight
Eastern Gateway awards free-tuition grants to 16 students
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.