Job transfers impact college tuitions

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

Area educators are urging students in or entering college whose families have been impacted by job transfers in the wake of the closing of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex and associated industries to review the status of their in-state tuition.

According to information distributed by the Trumbull County Educational Services Center on Friday afternoon, some students with families who have been transferred out of state may encounter difficulties maintaining their in-state tuition.

Students and parents can call these numbers to ask about their schools’ residency requirements: Jody Kraner at Youngstown State University, 330-941-7135; Kent State University’s Registrar Office at 330-672-3367; Eastern Gateway Community College’s Registrar Office at 800-682-6553, ext. 2911.

For information on state regulations regarding residency, contact Michelle Chavanne with the Ohio Department of Higher Education at 614-644-1988.