Free legal clinics open in Ohio for LGBTQ people
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Ohio’s first free legal clinics to specifically serve the LGBTQ community have opened.
The clinics in Columbus and the Cleveland suburb of Lakewood were launched by the nonprofit Equality Ohio with grants from the Cleveland Foundation, the Ohio State Bar Association and the Victims of Crime Act.
Equality Ohio managing law director Maya Simeck says lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and questioning residents seek assistance because they fear their rights are being taken away and they have no legal recourse.
The group examined other U.S. clinics for the best models and practices.
Before launching the clinics, Equality Ohio found that the legal services most needed were victim support, family and custody law, benefits compensation, civil rights and name changes.
An attorney with the clinic says it’s been flooded with calls for assistance since opening.
