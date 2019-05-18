Firefighter arraigned on assault charge

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A city firefighter was put on house arrest Friday after being arraigned in municipal court on a misdemeanor charge of assault.

Christopher Tripi, 30, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo. The court’s pretrial services recommended a recognizance bond, which means he didn’t have to post any money for his release, but Judge DiSalvo imposed the house arrest with work-release privileges.

Tripi also has an order barring him from contacting his girlfriend in any way. He pleaded not guilty.

Tripi was arrested Thursday on a warrant for an attack on his live-in girlfriend Monday in their South Whitney Avenue home on the West Side.

Reports said police were called after a fight where she accused Tripi of cheating on her. Reports said after she threw a phone at him, Tripi hit her, dragged her and choked her. He fled when she called for help, reports said.

Reports said the victim did not want to press charges but police filed them anyway. Reports said she had swelling under one of her eyes.

U.S. marshals found Tripi on Thursday in the home he shared with his girlfriend, reports said.

Tripi was sworn in as a city firefighter in 2017. He has no prior criminal record.

Fire Chief Barry Finley did not return messages asking about Tripi’s current status at the department.