Drugs, guns found

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit serving a search warrant investigating drug activity about 4:55 p.m. Thursday at a 211 S. Portland Ave. home found nine bags of suspected crack cocaine, a scale, a heroin press and two 9 mm handguns, one of them loaded with a 31-round extended magazine.

Arrested on charges of possession of drugs and being a possession of a firearm was Shawn Fletcher, 30, of Willmette Lane, who reports said matched the description of the person selling drugs at the West Side house.

Fletcher was given a recognizance bond Friday during his arraignment in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo. The bond, in which no monetary payment is made, was a recommendation by the court’s pretrial services program.

Police probe break-ins

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating a spate of break-ins that were reported this week, according to police reports.

On Tuesday, a house on Jennette Drive was broken into and 60 feet of copper pipe was stolen.

Also on Tuesday, the former Sally Beauty Supply building on Market Street was broken into. Tools and electrical equipment were taken. A water heater tank was also taken, causing 6 inches of water to collect in the basement. The same Market Street property was reportedly broken into again Tuesday night, although the basement door had been secured. The suspects stripped electrical panels of the wiring.

Early Thursday, Crumbles Bakery, 4150 Market St., was broken into. The front door was shattered, but nothing was reported missing, police said.

Special response vehicle

AUSTINTOWN

Police chiefs in Niles, Weathersfield and McDonald this week unveiled a new special response vehicle at Greenwood Chevrolet Collision Center, 4695 Mahoning Ave. The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle was created for use in active war zones to defend service members from improvised explosive devices.

Lane restrictions on 224

POLAND

Until further notice, U.S. Route 224 just east of Interstate 680 to the Pennsylvania state line in the village and township will have various daily and nightly lane restrictions for pavement striping, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The $3.3 million project to resurface Route 224, state Route 289 and state Route 616 is scheduled to be completed by late June.

Stroke screening events

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Warren, and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, Howland, will host two free Stroke Prevention and Awareness Screening events in partnership with the city of Warren.

The first event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trumbull Regional in the main lobby, 1350 E. Market St. The second is from 4 to 7 p.m. May 28 at Hillside in the Boardroom, 8747 Squires Lane NE.

Hospital staff will provide free blood-pressure screenings, stroke-risk assessments and cholesterol screenings. Clinical staff, physicians and the Warren health department will be on hand to answer questions. Refreshments will be provided.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin will be at Thursday’s event as well as Ron Bierman, president of Trumbull Regional. Physicians and clinical staff will be available to speak to stroke prevention and education.

Justice4Joi benefit walk

YOUNGSTOWN

The second annual Justice4Joi NICU Love & Support Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Watson & Tressel Training Center, 361 Elm St.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in. The event will feature family-friendly activities, including music, a bounce house, arts and crafts. Admission is $25, which includes a T-shirt and water. Parking is available for $5 per vehicle in YSU decks M-30, M-70 and M-90.

Proceeds will go toward providing specialized care packages, hospital events, financial assistance and supportive services to NICU families.

Student residency requirements

NILES

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center advises families affected by job transfers, including those connected to General Motors Lordstown, to contact the residency official at the university a student is considering to discuss residency requirements.

Some students and their families have encountered issues related to whether the student will pay in-state or out-of-state college fees in the event that one parent leaves the state for work purposes.

The following are the phone numbers of the officials at various Ohio universities where questions about this issue can be addressed.

Youngstown State University, 330-941-7135.

Kent State University, 330-672-3367.

University of Akron, 330-972-8300.

Cleveland State University, 216-687-5411.

Ohio State University, 614-292-0300.

Eastern Gateway Community College, 800-682-6553, ext. 2911.

Brookfield BOE to meet

BROOKFIELD

The Brookfield Board of Education will have a special meeting in executive session at 6 p.m. Sunday in the school library, 614 Bedford Road SE. No action will be taken.

Ax-throwing event

YOUNGSTOWN

An ax-throwing event will come to Rhine Haus Bier Hall, 40 N. Phelps St., on Thursday. For a fee, patrons reserve a lane individually or as a group.

After receiving safety instruction, players learn three throws: one-handed, two-handed and underhand. Then participants start throwing axes at targets on the wall attempting to get a bull’s-eye.

The bar supplies all the equipment, including the axes. The lanes are designed with safety in mind. They are fenced off from the dining room, and rules and procedures are clearly posted. Groups can reserve one of the two lanes for $100 per board/hour, and up to six people can play.

Interested parties can reserve sessions with a $50 refundable deposit. The ax lanes will be open for walk-ins ($25 for a one-hour throwing session) during normal business hours. Ax-throwing leagues will likely evolve as an option for the fall, according to a news release.

Jury duty scam

PITTSBURGH

The U.S. Marshals in Pittsburgh warn that scammers are targeting individuals in western Pennsylvania with false claims that they neglected jury duty in federal court.

On different occasions, callers have identified themselves as either a court administer or a law-enforcement official.

The targets are told that a warrant has been issued for their arrest and the imposter tries to persuade the target to give payment to avoid arrest.

To report this type of activity, 412-644-6628.