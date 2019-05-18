DAVID DERMER | THE VINDICATOR
David Dermer | THE VINDICATOR
Nicole Wilson, mother of Memphis Vance, smiles while thanking the first- and second-grade students for their fundraising efforts. Hubbard Elementary students raised more than $9,000 to assist with Vance’s medical bills.
- May 17, 2019 5:38 p.m.
Hubbard students raise more than $9,000 for sick classmate
- May 17, 2019 1:02 p.m.
Family thanks Hubbard students for fundraising efforts
