BUSINESS digest
Austintown Rail acquisition
AUSTINTOWN
Birmingham Rail & Locomotive of Birmingham, Ala., has acquired Austintown Rail Supply, 3710 Hendricks Road, a supplier of switching materials and other railroad track products.
AIM contribution to Valley growth
YOUNGSTown
AIM Transportation Solutions recently announced a contribution of $10,000 to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Foundation to support economic development in the Mahoning Valley.
AIM Transportation Solutions, founded in 1962 as an affiliate of McNicholas Transportation, is the largest, privately owned truck leasing company in North America.
State unemployment rate dips slightly
COLUMBUS
Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from March to April.
State officials said the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in April, compared with 4.4 percent the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent in April 2018.
The national rate was 3.6 percent in April, down from 3.8 percent in March, and down from 3.9 percent in April 2018.
The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 1,400 jobs from March to April.
The agency reports gains in educational and health services; financial activities; and professional and business services exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities; other services, leisure and hospitality; and information. Manufacturing saw a decrease of 500 jobs in April while the construction sector gained 500 jobs.
Ribbon-cutting at Fairfield Inn
AUSTINTOWN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Christina McGouldrick will host a ribbon-cutting event at 11 a.m. Wednesday to showcase the renovations to the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 801 N. Canfield-Niles Road.
The hotel recently completed a floor-to-ceiling renovation project that includes all new furniture, 55-inch flat-screen televisions, new fitness equipment, upgraded wi-fi and entertainment packages.
Tarpstop celebration
NORTH JACKSON
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Trey Newlove will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of Tarpstop, 11550 Mahoning Ave.
Tarpstop is U.S. based flat-bed tarp manufacturer that ships nationwide and offers on-site service and installation of its products.
Staff reports
More like this from vindy.com
- December 10, 2003 midnight
GENERAL ELECTRIC Erie, Pa., and Ohio divisions to merge
- May 17, 2019 10:56 a.m.
Ohio’s unemployment rate dips slightly in April
- September 12, 2018 midnight
Board rejects rail-line request
- March 29, 2014 midnight
Beautiful Creations ribbon-cutting set
- June 16, 2017 9:25 a.m.
Ohio's unemployment rate sees slight decrease in May
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.