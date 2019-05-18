BUSINESS digest

Austintown Rail acquisition

AUSTINTOWN

Birmingham Rail & Locomotive of Birmingham, Ala., has acquired Austintown Rail Supply, 3710 Hendricks Road, a supplier of switching materials and other railroad track products.

AIM contribution to Valley growth

YOUNGSTown

AIM Transportation Solutions recently announced a contribution of $10,000 to the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Foundation to support economic development in the Mahoning Valley.

AIM Transportation Solutions, founded in 1962 as an affiliate of McNicholas Transportation, is the largest, privately owned truck leasing company in North America.

State unemployment rate dips slightly

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from March to April.

State officials said the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in April, compared with 4.4 percent the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6 percent in April 2018.

The national rate was 3.6 percent in April, down from 3.8 percent in March, and down from 3.9 percent in April 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 1,400 jobs from March to April.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services; financial activities; and professional and business services exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities; other services, leisure and hospitality; and information. Manufacturing saw a decrease of 500 jobs in April while the construction sector gained 500 jobs.

Ribbon-cutting at Fairfield Inn

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Christina McGouldrick will host a ribbon-cutting event at 11 a.m. Wednesday to showcase the renovations to the Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 801 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

The hotel recently completed a floor-to-ceiling renovation project that includes all new furniture, 55-inch flat-screen televisions, new fitness equipment, upgraded wi-fi and entertainment packages.

Tarpstop celebration

NORTH JACKSON

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Trey Newlove will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of Tarpstop, 11550 Mahoning Ave.

Tarpstop is U.S. based flat-bed tarp manufacturer that ships nationwide and offers on-site service and installation of its products.

