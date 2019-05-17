Youngstown firefighter on house arrest after assault charge
YOUNGSTOWN — A city firefighter was placed on house arrest after being arraigned today in municipal court on a charge of assault.
Christopher Tripi, 30, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo, who accepted the recommendation from both attorneys and the courts pretrial services for house arrest.
Tripi was arrested Thursday on a warrant for an attack on his live-in girlfriend Monday in their South Whitney Avenue home.
Reports said police were called after a fight where she accused Tripi of cheating on her. Reports said after she threw a phone at him, Tripi hit her, dragged her and choked her. He fled when she called for help, reports said.
Reports said the victim did not want to press charges but police filed them anyway.
