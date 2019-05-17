Warren police investigate homicide
WARREN — Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death about 11:40 p.m. Thursday in a drivewawy in the 3000 block of Solar Drive Nortwest.
Police identified the man as Michael Jones, 37. They did not give an address.
Jones was found after police responded to a report of gunfire and a person who was lying in a driveway. Jones was dead at the scene, police said.
According to Vindicator files, this is the fifth homicide of the year in Warren. In 2018, Warren had six homicides.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 4, 2009 12:04 a.m.
Man sought in Warren killings
- May 12, 2019 11:33 p.m.
City records 10th killing of the year
- July 11, 2015 8:35 p.m.
Homicide investigators say man’s body found in Columbus park
- November 30, 2011 12:27 p.m.
Warren police investigating homicide
- July 17, 2012 midnight
Body found in lot identified
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.