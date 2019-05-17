Warren police investigate homicide

WARREN — Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death about 11:40 p.m. Thursday in a drivewawy in the 3000 block of Solar Drive Nortwest.

Police identified the man as Michael Jones, 37. They did not give an address.

Jones was found after police responded to a report of gunfire and a person who was lying in a driveway. Jones was dead at the scene, police said.

According to Vindicator files, this is the fifth homicide of the year in Warren. In 2018, Warren had six homicides.