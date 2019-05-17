Warren man pleads guilty to burglary

WARREN

Billy R. Morrow Sr., 48, pleaded guilty Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a Nov. 20 home-invasion burglary on Hall Street Northwest in which the homeowner had to shoot Morrow.

Morrow, who told a judge he is homeless, also pleaded guilty to two other burglaries — one from Nov. 18 on North Park Avenue and one from Nov. 16 on Adams Street Northwest.

In the Hall Street burglary, the homeowner awoke about 1 a.m. to the sound of someone breaking in. The homeowner grabbed a gun and saw a man, later identified as Morrow, breaking a glass panel in the back door.

When Morrow came through the door and wouldn’t stop, the homeowner shot him in the upper arm and kept his gun pointed at him until police arrived.

Pot equipment revealed

WEATHERSFIELD

Township police announced on its department’s Facebook page a man was taken into custody Thursday after a search at his Harmon street home revealed rooms that were equipped for marijuana growing.

Police said officers, along with a Niles Municipal Court probation officer, went to Daniel Babcock’s house in reference to a probation violation.

Along with the equipment, officers seized $800 in cash and two handguns.

Babcock was booked in the Trumbull County jail on charges of illegal possession of weapons and a probation violation. Drug charges are pending, police said.

Education summit set

NILES

State Sen. Sean J. O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, state Sen. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, state Rep. Michael O’Brien of Warren, D-64th, and state Rep. John Rogers of Mentor-on-the Lake, a Democrat, will host an education summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road.

The summit will feature a presentation by the Ohio Department of Education, lunch and a discussion of education funding proposed in the state’s two-year budget.

Special meeting today

WARREN

The Trumbull County Senior Services Advisory Council will have a special meeting at 12:15 p.m. today at 1931A Youngstown Road. The purpose of the meeting is to review the paperwork associated with requests for proposals for transportation services that will begin July 1.

OH WOW! birthday

YOUNGSTOWN

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., is celebrating its eighth “birthday” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature food, birthday cake, glow sticks, an evening dance party and activities.

In addition, there will be Buy One Get One Free general admission thanks to sponsors 21 WFMJ-TV and The Vindicator.

Also, the InspireWorks Lab will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with upgraded tools and materials, including sewing machines, an embroidery machine, a quilting machine and real hand tools for woodworking projects.

The new tools, work stations, organization systems and machines are sponsored by the Lallo Family and McRoyals Industries Inc.

Seatbelt event Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

A local seatbelt kick off event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Four Seasons Flea Market, 3000 McCartney Road. A news conference will be at noon. Speakers will include representatives from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to discuss seatbelt laws and local crash fatality statistics, a paramedic to discuss trauma and injuries related to lack of seatbelt use and two stories of crash survivors who were buckled up.

A seatbelt check will be conducted at the main entrance of the flea market by law enforcement. Motorists observed wearing seat belts while entering the parking lot will be rewarded with a coupon from Chick-fil-A for a free sandwich. Supplies are limited.

Magnets, banners and litter bags with the Click It or Ticket message will be on display and available for flea market shoppers to take. The Click It or Ticket campaign begins Monday and continues to June 2. It raises awareness about seatbelt safety during the time period when seatbelts are least used.

Robotics event

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive, will host the West Virginia, Ohio and Western and Central Pennsylvania WOW Alliance Championship from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The top 32 robotic teams will compete for the title of the 2019 WOW Champion. Robots will fill 10-feet-tall rockets and 15-feet- long cargo ships.

The event is free.

Accepting applications

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board is accepting applications for future board members.

Anyone interested in board membership should complete an application found on the board’s website: www.mahoningcountyoh.gov/912/mental-health-recovery-board (click on board of directors link) or by calling the board offices at 330-746-2959.

Power outage

YOUNGSTOWN

The power went out at 2:36 p.m. Thursday when a power line went down, said Chris Eck, a FirstEnergy spokesman.

The cause of the outage hasn’t been determined.

It impacted much of downtown with 9,800 customers, including some on the East Side, initially losing power. Traffic lights were out on several downtown streets. The power outage also caused elevators to stall in buildings on Phelps Street.

Power was restored to all but five customers by early Thursday evening, Eck said.